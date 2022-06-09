Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $154.00 at Truist Financial

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s previous close.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.65.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $135.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.04. Five Below has a 12-month low of $110.83 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Five Below by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,726,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,605,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

