Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Guggenheim

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.18.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $135.37 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $110.83 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.04.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Five Below by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Five Below by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,726,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,605,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

