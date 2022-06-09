Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

FIVE opened at $135.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.04. Five Below has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $680,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.65.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.