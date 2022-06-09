Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.58 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.85-$5.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.65.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,673. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.04.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Five Below by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Five Below by 108.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

