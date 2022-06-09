Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of FPH stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. Five Point has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $712.37 million, a P/E ratio of -239.88 and a beta of 1.30.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $182.22 million during the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Point in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Five Point by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Five Point in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Five Point by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. 34.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Five Point Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Point (FPH)
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.