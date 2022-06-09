Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of FPH stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. Five Point has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $712.37 million, a P/E ratio of -239.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $182.22 million during the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%.

In related news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $80,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,913 shares of company stock valued at $778,365. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Point in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Five Point by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Five Point in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Five Point by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. 34.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

