Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.83.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,268 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $126,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,954.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,260,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,862 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,096,000 after buying an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $9,553,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $55,370,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $101.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.95 and a beta of 0.51. Five9 has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

