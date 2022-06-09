FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.88.

FLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $247.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.