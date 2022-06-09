FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Citigroup

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $335.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.78.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT opened at $247.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.