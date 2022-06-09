Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells $972,569.72 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 55,639 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $972,569.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,010,453.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. 2,847,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $19.50.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday.
About Flex (Get Rating)
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.
