Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells $972,569.72 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 55,639 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $972,569.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,010,453.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. 2,847,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,608,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,646,000 after buying an additional 4,635,100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,848,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,957,000 after purchasing an additional 259,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 9.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,382,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,643,000 after buying an additional 1,800,973 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Flex by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,008,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,080,000 after buying an additional 1,414,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Flex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,746,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,996,000 after buying an additional 162,876 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday.

About Flex (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.