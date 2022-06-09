Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Kwang Hooi Tan Sells 6,755 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. 2,847,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,267. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.