FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Acquires $44,653.08 in Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 40,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $44,653.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,817,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,709.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 33,064 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $39,676.80.

NASDAQ:FPAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.16. 7,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,000. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FlexShopper by 91.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in FlexShopper by 24.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of FlexShopper from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

