FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Acquires $44,653.08 in Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 40,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $44,653.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,817,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,709.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 19th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 33,064 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $39,676.80.
NASDAQ:FPAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.16. 7,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,000. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.45.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of FlexShopper from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
About FlexShopper (Get Rating)
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FlexShopper (FPAY)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.