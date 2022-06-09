Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) & Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Head to Head Analysis

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) and Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Flora Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Affimed shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Flora Growth and Affimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flora Growth N/A N/A N/A Affimed -215.31% -58.18% -35.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flora Growth and Affimed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flora Growth $8.98 million 6.20 -$21.25 million N/A N/A Affimed $47.76 million 7.55 -$68.06 million ($0.74) -3.95

Flora Growth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Affimed.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Flora Growth and Affimed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flora Growth 0 0 2 0 3.00 Affimed 0 0 6 0 3.00

Flora Growth presently has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,164.71%. Affimed has a consensus price target of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 263.01%. Given Flora Growth’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Flora Growth is more favorable than Affimed.

Summary

Flora Growth beats Affimed on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flora Growth (Get Rating)

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials. The company also manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabidiol (CBD) derived products, such as gummies, topicals, tinctures, and vape products; lifestyle wellness products, including edibles, bath and body, pets, sports recovery, etc.; provides cannabis consumption accessories, personal storage, and travel accessories for vape and dry herb categories; and offers juices, exotic fruits coated with chocolate, and chocolate bars, as well as dried fruits, beans, and pulp from Amazonian fruits in supermarkets, discount retailers, coffee shops, restaurants, and airports. In addition, it engages in the manufacturing, promotion, and distribution of beverage products; manufacture and sale of product formulations for pain relief; and development of pharmaceutical cannabinoid formula for the prevention of Sars-Cov-2. The company sells its products under the JustCBD, Vessel, Mind Naturals, Mambe, Stardog, Tonino Lamborghini, and Kalaya brands. Flora Growth Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Affimed (Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma. The company is also developing AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia; and AFM32, an ICE candidate that is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. Affimed N.V. has collaboration agreements with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Genentech, Inc.; and Roivant Sciences Ltd., as well as research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

