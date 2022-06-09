Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.

FLO opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

