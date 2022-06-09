Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

FLUIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fluidra from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fluidra from €40.00 ($43.01) to €36.00 ($38.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Fluidra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Fluidra alerts:

Shares of Fluidra stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.