Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $794,199.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 41,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $794,199.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,504,349. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jo Natauri sold 451,401 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jo Natauri sold 76,517 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,479,838.78.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jo Natauri sold 13,818 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $265,029.24.

On Thursday, May 19th, Jo Natauri sold 123,843 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jo Natauri sold 90,427 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32.

FLYW traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.77. 1,054,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 5,304.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,000 after buying an additional 694,820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 186,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

