Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 26,792 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $780,450.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,755,232.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $24,313,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,299,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,867,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,124,891 shares of company stock valued at $42,755,809 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth $858,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 5,304.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 694,820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 186,732 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

