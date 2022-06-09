Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FIG Partners raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

FMX stock opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $67.53 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.8483 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

