Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

OTC:FMCXF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.12. 19,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,270. Foran Mining has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.