Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $355.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total value of $375,261.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $250,268.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,569 shares of company stock worth $3,565,203 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5,440.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 298,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,987,000 after acquiring an additional 293,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $300.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Fortinet has a one year low of $224.03 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.67, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

