Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price (up from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortis to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$61.77 on Thursday. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$54.57 and a 52 week high of C$65.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.03. The firm has a market cap of C$29.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.83.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9700002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at C$822,110.10. Also, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 17,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.50, for a total transaction of C$1,032,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at C$6,775,213.50. Insiders sold a total of 53,780 shares of company stock worth $3,286,305 over the last ninety days.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

