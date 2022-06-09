Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.71. Fortive reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in Fortive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 460,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 67.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 568,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 63,018 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Fortive by 22.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 150,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.58. Fortive has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

