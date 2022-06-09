Frank S. Bono Sells 20,000 Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) CTO Frank S. Bono sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,647,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,196.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FNA traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $17.90. 217,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.39. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth about $6,647,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth about $12,611,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paragon 28 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

