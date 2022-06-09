Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) VP Paul Chhabra Sells 10,250 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $773,055.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at $822,907.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Chhabra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of Franklin Electric stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $532,694.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.37. 1,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,046. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.44.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FELE. Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric (Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

