Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0644 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FTF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 131,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,474. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

