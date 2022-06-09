Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0644 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.
Shares of FTF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 131,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,474. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $9.43.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
