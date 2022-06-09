Fredrik Widlund Buys 67 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Fredrik Widlund bought 67 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($188.07).

Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Fredrik Widlund bought 73 shares of CLS stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £151.11 ($189.36).

On Thursday, March 17th, Fredrik Widlund sold 34,605 shares of CLS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.53), for a total transaction of £69,902.10 ($87,596.62).

Shares of CLI stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 223.50 ($2.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,931. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.44. The stock has a market cap of £910.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. CLS Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 180.20 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 269.21 ($3.37). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.14) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

