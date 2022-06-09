freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €27.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €27.50 ($29.57) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FNTN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on freenet in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on freenet in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of freenet stock opened at €24.10 ($25.91) on Thursday. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($35.40). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.99.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

