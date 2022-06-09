Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. 363,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

