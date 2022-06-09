Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.18.
Several analysts have commented on FSNUY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($60.16) to €60.25 ($64.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($101.08) to €87.00 ($93.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($54.30) to €52.50 ($56.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($37.63) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
