FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) vs. Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Head-To-Head Comparison

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FREYR Battery and Enovix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$93.38 million ($1.00) -8.20 Enovix N/A N/A -$125.87 million ($1.05) -12.85

Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FREYR Battery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

FREYR Battery has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FREYR Battery and Enovix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 2 6 0 2.75 Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00

FREYR Battery presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 135.77%. Enovix has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.63%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than FREYR Battery.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -21.29% -18.54% Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99%

Summary

FREYR Battery beats Enovix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

