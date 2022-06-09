Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics' earnings. Fulgent Genetics posted earnings of $2.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.51 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,367,000 after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.84. 9,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,613. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $112.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $68.16.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

