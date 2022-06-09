Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.12% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. Full Truck Alliance has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tekne Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 163,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 81,078 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 62.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 1,247.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 3,389,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,169 shares during the period. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $21,859,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.