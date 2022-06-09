Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fuller, Smith & Turner Plc engages in brewing and retailing businesses. It operates through the following segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller’s Beer Company. The Managed Pubs and Hotels segment focuses on managing pubs and hotels. The Tenanted Inns segment comprises pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuller, Smith & Turner (FTUAF)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.