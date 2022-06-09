Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuller, Smith & Turner Plc engages in brewing and retailing businesses. It operates through the following segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller’s Beer Company. The Managed Pubs and Hotels segment focuses on managing pubs and hotels. The Tenanted Inns segment comprises pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.