Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 7.41 Per Share

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.41 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at GBX 574.50 ($7.20) on Thursday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 1-year low of GBX 510.20 ($6.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 920 ($11.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £354.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 586.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 644.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,000 ($12.53) to GBX 850 ($10.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.03) target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.