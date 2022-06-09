FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Alcoa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.91 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2023 earnings at $8.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.35 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.83.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $62.28 on Thursday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average is $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 591.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

