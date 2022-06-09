FY2022 EPS Estimates for NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Lifted by Analyst

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04).

NXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.72.

Shares of TSE NXE opened at C$6.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.11. The company has a current ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The company has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.13. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.44 and a 12-month high of C$8.30.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

