FY2022 EPS Estimates for NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Lifted by Analyst

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04).
NXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.72.
About NexGen Energy (Get Rating)
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
