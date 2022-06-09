FY2022 EPS Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a report released on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the coal producer will earn $10.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BTU. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

BTU stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.04). The company had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,662 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $61,716,000 after acquiring an additional 750,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,315,648 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $130,393,000 after acquiring an additional 489,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,138 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

