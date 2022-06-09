FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABEO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

