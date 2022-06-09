FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anglo American in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NGLOY. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($51.38) to GBX 4,300 ($53.88) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.86) to GBX 3,600 ($45.11) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($45.11) to GBX 3,450 ($43.23) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,352.89.
About Anglo American (Get Rating)
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
