FY2023 Earnings Forecast for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANIP. Raymond James reduced their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.22). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani bought 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.