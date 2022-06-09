FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Veru in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Veru alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their price target on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Veru has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 193.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 212,314 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 407.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 436,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Veru by 81.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.