FY2023 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $4.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.52.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.76 billion.

Separately, National Bankshares cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$83.96.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$84.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$85.50. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$66.25 and a 52-week high of C$108.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.42%.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.