FY2023 EPS Estimates for Rio Tinto Group Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $11.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2024 earnings at $11.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,531.49.

NYSE RIO opened at $76.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.