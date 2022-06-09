FY2023 EPS Estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2024 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SIEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($188.17) to €170.00 ($182.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($151.61) to €129.00 ($138.71) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($161.29) to €175.00 ($188.17) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($231.18) to €207.00 ($222.58) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($180.65) to €153.00 ($164.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.64. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $57.86 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

