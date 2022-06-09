FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vale S.A. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vale in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VALE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.96.

NYSE:VALE opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vale by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

