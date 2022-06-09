Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Acquires C$15,435.00 in Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWMGet Rating) Director Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$15,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,270,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,001,448.38.

Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 12th, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa acquired 46,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$19,136.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 26th, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa acquired 2,250 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$1,228.73.
  • On Thursday, March 31st, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa acquired 2,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,175.00.

GWM traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of C$86.27 million and a PE ratio of -5.06. Galway Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.37 and a 12-month high of C$1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.53.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

