Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at UBS Group

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at UBS Group to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.70.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 878.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 21.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $718,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

