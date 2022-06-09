GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.57 Million

Analysts forecast that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) will report sales of $36.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.90 million to $37.00 million. GAN posted sales of $34.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $159.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.30 million to $160.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $205.07 million, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $214.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 17.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GAN shares. Northland Securities downgraded GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of GAN opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.41. GAN has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAN during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in GAN by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in GAN by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in GAN by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of GAN by 286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

