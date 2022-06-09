Gary B. Smith Sells 3,542 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $172,424.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,437,795.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE CIEN traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,233. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,564,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,725,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,085,000 after acquiring an additional 706,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

