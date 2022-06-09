GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.31. GCP Applied Technologies reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GCP Applied Technologies.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GCP opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.43 and a beta of 0.86. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 152,404 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 161,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 45,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

