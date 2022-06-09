Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $794.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.92. Genesco has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genesco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Genesco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

